Donations Help Greywind’s Pass Goal to Attend Trial Of Daughter’s Accused Killer

William Hoehn will stand trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder

FARGO, N.D. — It took just one day for the family of Savanna Greywind to raise enough money to attend the trial of one of her accused killers.

In a story first reported on KVRR Local News, Norberta Greywind, Savanna’s mother, started a GoFundMe account on Tuesday to raise money for the trip to Fargo from Oberon.

In just one day, 44 people donated over $1,400, well over the $1,000 goal.

She wrote that the family hopes to be in Fargo for the entire trial of William Hoehn which begins next Tuesday but finances are tight.

Hoehn will stand trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

His girlfriend, Brooke Crews, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

