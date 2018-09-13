“Drive Electric Week” Celebrates Electric Vehicles

Cass County Electric Cooperative held its first electric car tailgate party

FARGO, N.D. — It’s Drive Electric Week, which brings awareness to plug–in cars and what they could mean for the future of transportation.

Cass County Electric Cooperative held its first electric car tailgate party. People could show off their own cars, and experts were there to teach people about the technology.

Organizers say electric vehicles are quieter and can cover quite a bit of distance with a single charge.

“If you got some short commuting here in town or some longer drives… I drove to Bemidji the other day for another electric event. That was 140 miles. I made it on one charge on my Chevy Bolt. It’s coming along. Charging infrastructure down the road will increase and make it more viable for communities in the state,” Bob Miller with Cass County Electric Cooperative said.

Many of the cars on display have large screens that show how energy is being used while driving.