NDSU QB Stick Awarded with Prestigious Off-The-Field Honor

Easton Stick is one of 22 college football players to be named to the Allstate Good Works Team

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick is widely known for his success on the gridiron.

Entering this weekend, he has a 35-3 career record as a starter, and he is projected as a potential pick in next year’s NFL draft.

But, Easton Stick is defined just as much by his character off the field as his playing ability on it.

Stick has thrived since taking over for Carson Wentz at quarterback. In January, he delivered the Bison their sixth national title in seven years.

In the classroom, he has won awards at the conference level and at the national level.

But his value goes deeper than that.

“I want all of our student-athletes to have that well-rounded experience when they come to the college,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said. “If you’re just a student and an athlete and that’s all you are, then you’re not really doing enough. For us to give back to the community is something we preach all of the time, and our kids really enjoy doing it.”

That includes Stick.

On Thursday, he was one of 22 college football players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The honor goes to student-athletes who go the extra mile for those in need.

Stick volunteers his time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“I think the biggest thing is you want to talk to them and get to know them a little bit and have fun with them, because they probably just want a little bit of normalcy in their lives,” Stick said. “Getting a chance to have a conversation with someone who isn’t a doctor, something like that can hopefully be impactful. It’s just fun to get to know kids. You don’t understand what they’re going through, but hopefully you can just have a conversation that’s fun and lighthearted and in some way, hopefully that helps.”

Plus, it’s rewarding to everyone involved.

“You never have a bad experience doing that stuff, and I think you get out of it more than you could ever give to someone else, so I think I’ve grown a ton because of it,” Stick said.

That is the mentality Klieman is trying to promote with the young men on the team.

“He embodies what NDSU football and NDSU athletics is all about,” Klieman added. “It’s not only what you do on the field, what you do in the classroom, but as well as giving back.”

Even though the honor is an individual one, the senior quarterback says everyone on the team deserves the recognition.

“This is a great representation of our team,” he said. “Guys take great pride in our community. There’s a lot of guys who grew up in this state and understand how important that is to the people in this state, how important bison football and bison athletics is. Guys take great pride in giving back to the community. We’ve got guys who are doing it every single day. A lot of times it’s not recognized, and I think that’s the cool thing. People aren’t doing it to go out there are say they did it. They do it because they genuinely being in the community and having an impact and recognize that it’s important.”