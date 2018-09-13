Police Investigate Stabbing in Harwood

Austin Erickson,

HARWOOD, N.D. – Police are investigating after an unidentified person was stabbed at the Harwood Grill and Saloon on Sunday.

Cass County Deputies were dispatched around midnight to the Cenex station. The sheriff’s office says a party bus arrived at the bar around 11:45 Saturday night. An altercation happened as people were leaving the bar.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and refused to be taken in an ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office says it interviewed multiple people including the bus driver, witnesses and bar employees leading to potential suspects. The incident is ongoing.

Categories: Crime, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

North Dakota Horse Park Requesting Seven Race Date...
Severe Storms Hit Region with Wind Speeds More tha...
Fargo Public Works Clears the Streets
Area Law Enforcement Leaders Hold Night to Unite B...

You Might Like

2 Drug Arrests Made During Search Warrant in Osage

  OSAGE, Minn. - A man and a woman have been arrested after a search warrant is executed in Osage on Wednesday. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 1.35 pounds of "suspected marijuana" and nearly three quarters of a…

Police Investigate Stabbing in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. - Police are investigating after an unidentified person was stabbed at the Harwood Grill and Saloon on Sunday. Cass County Deputies were dispatched around midnight to the Cenex station. The sheriff's office says a party bus arrived at…