Police Investigate Stabbing in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. – Police are investigating after an unidentified person was stabbed at the Harwood Grill and Saloon on Sunday.

Cass County Deputies were dispatched around midnight to the Cenex station. The sheriff’s office says a party bus arrived at the bar around 11:45 Saturday night. An altercation happened as people were leaving the bar.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and refused to be taken in an ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office says it interviewed multiple people including the bus driver, witnesses and bar employees leading to potential suspects. The incident is ongoing.