Moorhead FB Drops 5OT Thriller against St. Cloud Tech

The Spuds fell to the Tigers 48-42.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds were neck-and-neck with St. Cloud Tech for the entire game before it eventually went to overtime.

Then it went to double-overtime.

Then triple.

The Spuds and Tigers played to five overtimes before St. Cloud Tech finally earned the edge, winning 48-42.