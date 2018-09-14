Third Annual Michael Kaspari Recovery Run/Walk Reminds People Overcoming Addiction is Possible

It raised about $30,000 for the Village First Step Recovery Program

FARGO, N.D. — More than 200 people laced up their sneakers for the third annual Michael Kaspari Memorial Recovery 5k Run and Walk.

The Village’s First Step Recovery Program started putting on the race as a way to celebrate addiction recovery.

It’s also a way for the mental health clinic to highlight their free family recovery clinic.

The run/walk raised almost $30,000 for the program so The Village can keep offering it to family members at no charge.

“We’ve been very humbled by the support in the community and the people that keep coming back year after year. Recovery is possible and there is help available,” said Patti Senn, licensed addiction counselor at First Step Recovery.

Michael Kaspari was one of the people who started First Step Recovery back in 2000.

It didn’t become The Village Family Services until 2011.