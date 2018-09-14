Staying at the Hospital Just Got a Bit More Comfortable; What a $7,000 Donation is Being Used For

The Fargo VFW presented a check to the VA. Funds were raised from the last Derby for the Vets event.

FARGO, N.D. — More veterans will now have a more relaxing option during their stay in the VA Hospital.

The Fargo VFW presented a $7,000 check to the VA. Funds were raised from the last Derby for the Vets event.

The money will go towards medical–grade recliner chairs that veterans or their family members can rest in.

“The VA hospital is a great place for us to raise funds for and we’ve been able to do some pretty amazing things with the recliner chairs that we’ve been buying for the rooms. It’s a great tool for the recovering veteran,” Dan Jacobson, director of Derby for the Vets, said.

The next Derby for the Vets event will be in February.