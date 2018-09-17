Bison Nation Gets Ready for NDSU Homecoming Week

The downtown parade will be on Friday and the football game is on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Bison Nation is celebrating the biggest and busiest week all year: homecoming.

NDSU begins the festivities with a barbeque and pep fest for students and faculty. Throughout the rest of the week, students will participate in a service project day, blood drive and homecoming show and coronation. It all leads up to the two biggest Homecoming events of the week on Friday including the NDSU Homecoming Parade downtown and Saturday’s homecoming game against Delaware.

“Homecoming between the energy of all the visitors we have in town, the energy of the folks on campus, the energy of our civic and business leaders and throw in a game with national implications with two top ten ranked teams playing each other to a sold out stadium, it’s tough to have a more exciting day at a college campus,” said Dean Bresciani, president of NDSU.

The Bison-Delaware game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday.