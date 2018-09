Hawley Elementary Recess Cut Short Due To Wanted Fugitive In The Area

HAWLEY, Minn. — The lunch recess at Hawley Elementary was cut short and the school was put on administrative lock-down due to a wanted fugitive.

31-year-old Cody Littleghost ran on foot in the 800 block of 9th Street around 12:20 this afternoon.

A Clay County K9 was brought in but officers could not find Littleghost.

The Native American man is 6’2″ and 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

If you spot him, contact your local law enforcement.