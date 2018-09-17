NDSU Special Teams Making Steps in Right Direction

Head coach Chris Klieman is happy with the improvement he's seen from his team

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is 2-0 after knocking off North Alabama on Saturday.

The Bison struggled to get things going on offense in the first half, but a huge special teams play set them up with their first touchdown of the game.

Special teams was often a weakness for the Herd last season, but that doesn’t seem to be as big of an issue through two games in 2018.

Garret Wegner alone is averaging 44.5 yards per punt, compared to last year’s team average of just 38.6.

“I’m really pleased with coach [Nick] Goeser’s group and coach [Tyler] Roehl’s group as we watch it and look at an awful lot of tape on Sundays of our special teams,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re really flying around well. We still need some technique things that we have to get cleaned up, but the energy and emotion that our guys are playing with is good. We have a number of guys that are in the mix for us, and it’s creating great competition.”

The Bison host Delaware on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.