Arrests Made In “Significant” Drug Operation In Moorhead

Police say the Longoria family has been under investigation by law enforcement for the past five years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three people have been arrested in Moorhead in a “significant” drug operation that’s been linked to at least one overdose death in Fargo.

According to court documents, a confidential informant led to the arrests of 64-year-old Ramiro Longoria, his daughter, 34-year-old Carrie Ann Longoria, and 33-year-old Joel Lumbreras.

Investigators seized 26 bags of black tar, 19 bags of meth and some other prescription pills with a street value in excess of $10,000.

Police say the Longoria family has been under investigation by law enforcement for the past five years.