County Leaders Want To Be Reimbursed For $5,000 Primary Recount

BISMARCK, N.D. — A recount in North Dakota’s secretary of state primary race cost about $5,000.

The state Supreme Court ordered the recount which gave the Libertarian candidate, Roland Riemers, one more vote.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger initially declined the recount because Riemers was the only Libertarian running for the seat.

He failed to get the 300 votes needed to move on to the November election.

All 53 counties in North Dakota have submitted requests for reimbursement of recount expenses.

They range from just over $7 in Sheridan County to nearly $435 in Cass County.