Doctors Break Out Their Dancing Shoes at “Dancing with the Doctors”

Proceeds from the first annual event will go to the Matto Foundation

FARGO, N.D. — Several doctors from Sanford Health trade in their lab coats for dancing shoes at the first annual “Dancing with the Doctors.”

The medical personnel tackled many types of dances, including salsa, hip–hop, and the foxtrot.

The doctors and their partners trained for the event with choreography and coaching from the Red River Dance and Performing Company.

Some say it was a great chance to have some fun and meet some people they don’t come across too often.

“I think it’s been a really great bonding experience and you know the big thing about that is that when we get to know one another as colleagues, ultimately we enjoy our work better, and I think we take better care of our patients,” said Dr. Jennifer Raum of Sanford Health.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to The Matto Foundation, which looks to educate others about the dangers of addiction.