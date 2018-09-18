Second Of Three Alexandria Kidnapping Suspects Pleads Guilty

Joshua Holby of Carlos will be sentenced in January and is expected to serve more than seven years in prison

Joshua Holby, 31, Carlos, Minnesota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn.– One of three men involved in the kidnapping and sexual assault of an Alexandria teenager has pleaded guilty.

31-year-old Joshua Holby of Carlos pleaded guilty to kidnapping in the August 2017 case.

He’ll be sentenced in January and is expected to serve more than seven years in prison.

Holby and two other men were accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old teen numerous times over four weeks.

She told police at one point the men tried to drown her in a bathtub.

She eventually escaped and swam across a river to safety.

Her abductor, Thomas Barker of Carlos, was a family acquaintance.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in July and faces 25 years in prison.

The third suspect, Steven Powers, is also charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.

He is expected in court November 1.