Volunteers Give West Fargo Woman’s Home a Much-Needed Face Lift

Rebuilding Together is a group that does free house repairs to older adults and those in need

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo woman’s house is getting some much–needed renovation with the help of several groups.

Rebuilding Together, which has a grant through the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, is a group that does free house repairs for older adults and people in need.

Clara Fuss, 87, has been months for this to happen.

“I have no words to explain. It’s just awesome,” Karen Berg, her daughter, said.

She says the house was in really bad shape with a leaking roof, hole in the wall, and lots of other issues.

“It’s always nice to have volunteers help out, do some community work. It’s my job to put it back together and make it look good,” Dan Sweeney, general contractor for Sweeney Construction, said.

Berg says her mother has put a lot into the community over the years. She’s fostered children, and her husband was a volunteer firefighter. She’s even a lung cancer survivor.

“It’s just really nice someone is giving back to them for everything they’ve done,” Berg said.

Construction workers say they’re getting the dirty work done now, but in about 2 weeks, the house will look as good as new.

“Nobody wants to see a house fall down into pieces. This is a good program to help keep things going,” Sweeney said. “It’s satisfying. At the end of the day you can look at what you’ve done and you feel like you did something.”