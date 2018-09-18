YMCA Holds Climbing Wall Party As Part of National Welcoming Week

It's a chance for new Americans and people born in the U.S. to get to know each other
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — It’s National Welcoming Week, and cities all over the country are putting on activities to welcome immigrants and refugees.

The Schlossman YMCA held a climbing wall party, where people got to rock climb on the 32 foot wall.

It was a chance for new Americans and people born in the U.S. to get to know each other.

Those at the YMCA say climbing is a great way to stay motivated and active.

“Climbing is like a community sport and for new Americans to come here and feel for themselves what it means to be part of a community and to mingle with people who are part of our Fargo community, it’s probably a great experience for them,” Ben Williams, climbing wall lead at the YMCA, said.

There will be other Welcome Week activities around town throughout the week. For more details, click here.

 

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Cheney Middle School Celebrates Cultures at New Ne...
Newberger Announces Run Against Senator Klobuchar
Bethany Retirement Living Holds Open House for Gra...
Sundog Holds Second Annual Block Party in Support ...

You Might Like