YMCA Holds Climbing Wall Party As Part of National Welcoming Week

FARGO, N.D. — It’s National Welcoming Week, and cities all over the country are putting on activities to welcome immigrants and refugees.

The Schlossman YMCA held a climbing wall party, where people got to rock climb on the 32 foot wall.

It was a chance for new Americans and people born in the U.S. to get to know each other.

Those at the YMCA say climbing is a great way to stay motivated and active.

“Climbing is like a community sport and for new Americans to come here and feel for themselves what it means to be part of a community and to mingle with people who are part of our Fargo community, it’s probably a great experience for them,” Ben Williams, climbing wall lead at the YMCA, said.

There will be other Welcome Week activities around town throughout the week.