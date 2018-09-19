Bennett Elementary Hosts Second Annual Walk-A-Thon for School’s PTA

478 kindergarten through fifth grade students ran, walked, and jogged in the event

FARGO– Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Bennett Elementary are fundraising for their school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and getting some exercise while they’re at it.

478 students ran, walked, and jogged in Bennett’s second annual Walk-A-Thon.

Each student collects donations that will go toward school and classroom items.

Students participated in the event during their normal gym and music class times.

Parents and faculty cheered the students on and handed out bracelets for every lap completed.

“Just the pure enjoyment when they come out, they’re just super excited to go out and challenge themselves to see how many laps they can get,” Bennett Elementary physical education teacher Nick Christianson said. “Our PTA is a great PTA for Bennett here and there are so many different projects we do here at the school and this is an easy way to help them support us as a faculty.”

The school has a goal of fundraising $15,000 from the event.