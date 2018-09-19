NDSU Hatching Game Plan for Senior-Driven Blue Hens Team

This marks first meeting between NDSU and Delaware
FARGO, N.D. —North Dakota State football is in the midst of hatching up a game plan for its final non-conference contest against Delaware. The Blue Hens have yet to roost at the Fargodome. In fact, these two teams have yet to match up in program history.

The 6-time National champs from Delaware head to the Peace Gardens State at 2-0. NDSU has faired positively against opponents from the Colonial Athletic Association, sitting at 5-1 against them. Moving to 6-1, though, will be a challenge for the Bison.

Head coach Chris Klieman knows that the veteran Blue Hen group isn’t likely to make many mistakes.

“The thing that I saw, I think I looked at this even during the open week, how many seniors they have starting,” Klieman said. “I want to say it’s 16, 17 seniors they have starting and obviously there’s a lot of talent, there’s a lot leadership, great veterans on there. When you have that many seniors starting it tells you an awful lot about the culture of their program and I know that they’re prepped and primed for a hopeful playoff run.”

Kick off on Saturday is set for 1 p.m.

