North Dakota Congressional Candidates Discuss the Issues in Debate

The candidates' stances largely reflect those of their parties

FARGO, N.D. — With less than two months before the midterm elections, North Dakota Congressional candidates took part in a debate.

It was originally planned to be between Democratic candidate Mac Schneider and Republican candidate Kelly Armstrong. Within 24 hours of the debate starting, independent candidate Charles Tuttle joined in.

“I support the president 150 percent. I’m not going to back down. I say what I mean and do what I say,” Tuttle said.

“I wouldn’t have run unless I thought we could win. I’ve been very heartened by the North Dakotans who have come out in support of this campaign and really embraced this kitchen table issues approach,” Schneider said.

“I think the president got elected because he wasn’t traditional in any way shape or form. I think we’ve seen from this administration more attention than any other administration in history. President Trump’s been here four times,” Armstrong said.

The debate touched on both national and regional issues, like the effects of the trade war and privatization of the VA. The candidates’ stances largely reflect those of their parties.

“North Dakota needs a win. We need to get a deal done with Canada so we can have a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico and Canada,” Armstrong said.

“We’ve got to bite the bullet, no pain no gain,” Tuttle said.

“This is the wrong approach for our state, it threatens to put family farmers out of business,” Schneider said.

Panelists also asked about the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, which has been dominating national headlines.

“The confirmation process should move forward. First and foremost, the accuser needs to be treated with dignity,” Armstrong said.

Tuttle says the accusations are a slow-down tactic.

“It’s a 37 year old claim and it should’ve been brought out much sooner,” he said.

Schneider says there should be an investigation before the process moves forward.

“This is something that creates lifelong trauma for the women who have experienced it,” he said.

Schneider and Armstrong have both served in the North Dakota Senate, while Tuttle is a political newcomer.