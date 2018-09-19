Opening Statements In William Hoehn Trial

William Hoehn charged with helping to kill Savanna Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed in August 2017.

FARGO, ND – A prosecutor says a man accused in the death of a Fargo woman who bled to death when her baby was cut from her womb helped finish the crime.

Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty in the case and is serving life in prison without parole. Hoehn says he knew nothing of Crews’ plan to kill Greywind.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren said in his opening statement Wednesday that Crews couldn’t have subdued Greywind without help.

Younggren says Hoehn burst into his apartment bathroom to discover Crews with Greywind. He says Crews told Hoehn she didn’t know if Greywind was dead, so Hoehn put a rope around Greywind’s neck and finished her off.

Defense attorney Daniel Borgen says Greywind was already dead when Hoehn entered the bathroom.