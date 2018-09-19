Police Officers Serve Up Smiles at Applebee’s to Support Special Olympics

The "Tip a Cop" event raises funds for Special Olympics of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Police officers from various different departments set up shop inside Applebee’s locations across Fargo and West Fargo to collect donations from customers for Special Olympics of North Dakota.

The officers went around from table to table to hand out donation forms to patrons, and also had some time to get to know some of the members of the community they serve.

Applebee’s management says that the event makes a difference beyond having some extra hands in the dining room.

“People get this stigma that sometimes they’re scared of law enforcement when we don’t need to be. They’re here to help, they’re here to protect us, and anytime they want to give back to the community, I think it’s great,” said Betsy Olesen, the General Manager of the Applebee’s location in North Fargo.

The Fargo and West Fargo Police Departments, as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, are among the agencies taking part.