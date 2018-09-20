Missing Western North Dakota Girl Found

UPDATE – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Caylee has been found.

STARK COUNTY, N.D. – Police are asking for your help finding a missing Gladstone, ND girl.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Caylee Miller was last seen at her home on Tuesday wearing sweatpants and a maroon Under Armor sweatshirt. The department says she is a juvenile, but have not released her age.

Fargo Police say they believe she may be in Fargo or on her way there.

If you know where Caylee may be, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610 or Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.