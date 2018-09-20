Moorhead Medical Cannabis Patients Share Treatment Stories

Patients can obtain medical cannabis by falling under an eligible condition

MOORHEAD–Moorhead medical cannabis patients are sharing their treatment stories.

Minnesota Medical Solutions Patient Care Center in Moorhead is currently treating 400 patients to medical cannabis.

Patients can obtain medical cannabis by falling under an eligible condition.

Two of the most common conditions include PTSD and chronic pain.

Medical cannabis is not covered by insurance and patients spend between $100 and $200 per month on their specific dosage.

“They [people] should drop any stigmas associated with it,” medical cannabis patient Amy Wiezer Willson said. “No matter how hard that may be. Look into it some more, talk to doctors, and give it a shot. You have nothing to lose if you’re living with chronic pain in trying something like this.”

Minnesota Medical Solutions is the only company in Moorhead able to distribute medical cannabis.