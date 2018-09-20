NDSU Defense Drawing Familiar Connection with Unfamiliar Opponent

The Bison are comparing Delaware's offense to their own offense

FARGO, N.D. — Playing back-to-back weeks for the first time this season could throw a hitch into the plans for North Dakota State football.

The Bison are preparing for a 2-a1 Delaware squad.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 32 points in their last two games and are very capable of busting out explosive plays.

Delaware’s 16.7 yards per completion are the 11th-most in the FCS.

But, when it comes to Delaware as a whole, they have a similar look to what the Bison try to do, and NDSU’s defense is hoping to take advantage of the familiarity.

“It gives us a sense of ease in a way,” senior safety Jaylaan Wimbush said. “We see these things on a daily basis, if not in our dreams.”

Wimbush then went on to elaborate on what he meant by seeing them in his dreams.

“We see [NDSU’s offense] on a regular basis,” he added. “We watch the film on them. We’re kind of in-tuned to our offense, so that’s what I mean by seeing them in our dreams.”

NDSU and Delaware square off Saturday at 1:00 p.m.