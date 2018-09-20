Seniors are Learning that After the Age of 55 There is Much More to Life Than Just Retirement

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Seniors are learning that after the age of 55 there is much more to life than just retirement.

For the second year, the West Fargo Park District is hosting the Senior Lifestyle Expo to get seniors connected with local resources.

Living a happy and healthy life in your older years is far from impossible and many of the organizations are catering to people’s different interests.

Many of the seniors say if it weren’t for the expo, they wouldn’t know many of these things exist.

“Bridge those gaps between the different community people within the FM area and these great organizations that offer a lot of things for seniors to do in their new spare time that they may have whether that be volunteering or working part time or finding a place they want to retire at,” said Matthew Johnson, with the West Fargo Park District.

Admission is free and each senior gets a free gift.