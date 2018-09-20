Vandals Break Window at Main Library in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Vandals hit the Main Library in Downtown Fargo overnight. A large piece of cement was thrown at the east entrance window.

The damage has been covered with wood, and replacement for the glass is being ordered. There’s no cost estimate on the damage yet.

The library’s director says nothing like this has happened before.

“It’s always disappointing that this would happen. Sad. We’ll certainly look to the future to see what we can do to prevent that,” Tim Dirks, library director, said.

Police say there isn’t any more information on the case as of Thursday afternoon.