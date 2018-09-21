Bresciani Gives Hopeful Outlook in State of the University Address

FARGO, N.D. – Despite a recent drop-off in enrollment, North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani is optimistic about the university’s future.

In his State of the University address, Bresciani talked about how the school’s admissions team will take a ten step process to be more interactive with prospective students. He also profiled the NDSU’s new active learning practices and how the school responds to the state’s needs.

Even with recent budget cuts from the state, Bresciani made his pitch as to why NDSU is an important factor towards the future of North Dakota.

“We are the state’s main supplier of qualified, trained workers into the workforce. We enrich the lives of students by raising their lifetime earnings and helping them achieve their individual potential,” Bresciani said.

Bresciani also spoke about how NDSU has cultivated new partnerships with several major companies in the area, including Microsoft and Sanford Health.