Bresciani Gives Hopeful Outlook in State of the University Address

Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. – Despite a recent drop-off in enrollment, North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani is optimistic about the university’s future.

In his State of the University address, Bresciani talked about how the school’s admissions team will take a ten step process to be more interactive with prospective students. He also profiled the NDSU’s new active learning practices and how the school responds to the state’s needs.

Even with recent budget cuts from the state, Bresciani made his pitch as to why NDSU is an important factor towards the future of North Dakota.

“We are the state’s main supplier of qualified, trained workers into the workforce. We enrich the lives of students by raising their lifetime earnings and helping them achieve their individual potential,” Bresciani said.

Bresciani also spoke about how NDSU has cultivated new partnerships with several major companies in the area, including Microsoft and Sanford Health.

Categories: North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Gov. Burgum Travels to D.C., Asking for Drought Di...
Police Need Help Finding Man Last Seen in Devils L...
No Pay Raises for North Dakota College Presidents ...
HIRED Job Fair Helps People Find Their New Career

You Might Like

Early Voting Begins Today in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. - It may be under seven weeks until Election Day, but early voting has started in Minnesota. People can go to their county's election office to cast their ballot. In Clay County, people can vote ahead of the election…