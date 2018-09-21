NDSU Volleyball Drops Summit League Opener to South Dakota

The Bison led two sets to one before losing the match in five sets

FARGO, N.D. — After a disappointing non-conference schedule, NDSU volleyball was hoping for a big step up as Summit League action began on Friday.

The Bison dropped the first set against South Dakota 25-12 before rattling off wins in sets two and three.

Then, the Coyotes found new life and evened things up before taking the decisive set five 15-9.

Up next for NDSU is a match against Omaha Sunday at 1:00 p.m.