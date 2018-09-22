Jumping Into Fall: Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch Opens Up for the Season

Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch will be open every weekend until October 28 for picking, playing and prowling

FARGO, N.D. — Many families celebrated the first day of fall by picking pumpkins at a Fargo patch.

For the fifteenth straight year, the Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch opens its doors to give people a chance to see various forms of the festive fall fruit.

“It’s wonderful to have all the families together, all the kids playing, and seeing adults take part in the games with the kids is worth all the time we put into it, makes it worth all my time and effort I put into it to see all the kids smile,” said Mary Hoglund, the Co-Owner of Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch (formerly known as Dakota Carriage Company).

Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch will be open every weekend until October 28 for picking, playing and prowling.