DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 49-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash south of Devils Lake.

Authorities say 59 year old Gary Oram of Devils Lake left the right edge of Highway 20 on Friday afternoon and later died at the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Officials say five cattle loaded in a trailer attached to the vehicle also died in the crash.