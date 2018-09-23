NDSU’s Jabril Cox Off to a Hot Start in 2018

Cox is the first player since 1967 to have a pick-six in back-to-back games

FARGO, N.D. — Sophomore Bison Jabril Cox is off to a hot start to the 2018 season.

Number 42 returned an interception 36-yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s win over Delaware. The week prior, he had another pick-six, returning a 43-yard interception.

Cox is the first player since 1967 to have a pick-six in back-to-back games. Cox also has fifteen total tackles in his first three contests. A start like this certainly isn’t going unnoticed.

“He’s learning how to play the game more with instincts now and seeing things pre-snap,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s such a play maker. He’s 6-foot-4, and 235 pounds and can run as fast as anybody we have on the team and that’s pretty special to have.”

“It’s exciting,” added quarterback Easton Stick. “I told Jabril we’re just going to start expecting one every game now. I told him one more and maybe we’ll get him on offense.”

NDSU hosts South Dakota in its first conference game next Saturday.