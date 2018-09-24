Grand Forks Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

The police department says just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a partially-masked man with a handgun entered the Orton's Cenex Gas Station on South Washington Street.

Grand Forks, N.D. – Grand Forks police are searching for the suspect in a armed robbery.

The police department says just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a partially-masked man with a handgun entered the Orton’s Cenex Gas Station on South Washington Street.

The man stole the till and then fled on foot.

No employees were injured.

A K-9 track for the suspect was unsuccessful but the till was recovered.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5’6″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and shoes with a mask covering the bottom half of his face. He also had on a light gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD at 701-787-8000.

The department says photographs of the suspect will be released when available.