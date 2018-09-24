Local Non-Profits Reuse Furniture from Old Fargo City Hall

FARGO–The City of Fargo is finding alternative ways to find homes for the furniture at the former city hall.

City officials are welcoming local non-profit organizations to reuse and repurpose the old office furniture.

Non-profits started arriving at the former city hall at 9 a.m. and were allowed to move and transport the furniture until 4 p.m.

Scott Krabbenhoft, executive director of Fargo Post 2 American Legion Baseball, said they plan to use the furniture for their press box and club house.

“It’s good knowing that we can reuse it,” Krabbenhoft said. “Knowing that it could just be going in the garbage and that there is still a place and a home that we can find for it. It saves us from having to go out and spend money on upgrades so on that standpoint, being a non-profit 501 (c)(3) program, it’s huge.”

Non-profits will be removing and repurposing furniture from the old City Hall through the day on Wednesday.