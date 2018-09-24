NDSU FB Expecting a Challenge from South Dakota State Offense

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State made it through the non-conference schedule undefeated.

That isn’t terribly surprising for the No. 1 team in the country against three unranked squads.

But, NDSU’s conference play starts with a bang.

No. 3 South Dakota State comes to Fargo on Sunday for the annual Dakota Marker game.

The Jackrabbits’ offense has been nothing short of explosive through two games.

Even though they lost two playmakers to the NFL, their quarterback still looks as good as ever.

Led by Taryn Christion, the Jacks are averaging 719 yards per game.

They have 12 passing touchdowns on 50 attempts.

But, Christion is also a threat with his feet. In the last two Dakota Marker games, the senior quarterback has rushed for 166 yards.

“Obviously the dual-threat guys are the ones that give you the most problems,” Bison head coach Chris Klieman said. “I think that’s why [NDSU QB] Easton [Stick] is so successful too. If you can run and scramble around in the pocket, you have that added element that makes playing defense against that guy so difficult.”

The Bison host SDSU Saturday at 2:30 p.m.