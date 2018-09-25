Brooke Crews Testifies In Ex-Boyfriends, William Hoehn, Trial

William Hoehn is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant neighbor by cutting the baby from her womb says police missed the victim’s body and her newborn in three searches of her apartment.

Brooke Crews is testifying in the trial of her ex-boyfriend, William Hoehn, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.

Greywind was killed after going to the couple’s apartment to help with a sewing project. Her disappearance sparked massive searches before her body turned up in the Red River near Fargo a few days later.

Greywind’s baby survived. Crews testified that during one police search of the couple’s apartment, Greywind’s body was in the bathroom closet and the baby was covered up next to Hoehn on a bed.

She says Hoehn eventually moved Greywind’s body to a hollowed-out dresser and the two of them took it out of the apartment.