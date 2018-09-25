Former Senator Byron Dorgan Speaks Out against Health Care Lawsuit

Texas v. United States could change the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act

FARGO, N.D. — A court case in Texas threatening the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act will have negative repercussions for North Dakotans, according to former Senator Byron Dorgan.

The former Democratic Senator for North Dakota says 50,000 people in the state could lose access to affordable health care if the act is deemed unconstitutional.

He says the lawsuit, which is supported by Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, who is running for Senate, will hurt many people including farmers and ranchers.

“There’s a lot to be lost in rural America especially. Something like two–thirds of North Dakota farmers have pre–existing conditions, and as they’re trying, in some cases, on their own to purchase health insurance, only recently have they have been able to find that health insurance is available and it’s affordable for them,” said Dorgan.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stehnejem is one of nineteen Republican Attorneys General who are involved in the Texas v. United States lawsuit.