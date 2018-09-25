LIVE: Heart Walk For Heart Health

Red River Valley Heart Walk Helps American Heart Association
Adam Ladwig,

 

Brad Hintermeyer, Sanford Health Exercise Physiology Manager, joins Adam to talk about the 2018 Red River Valley Heart Walk.

The walk helps raise money and support for heart health research with the American Heart Association.

Hintermeyer works with patients with heart problems, and says he sees former patients who could barely walk a few steps at one point join in and walk the full mile to support the AHA.

This year’s walk is Thursday, September 25th at Island Park in Fargo.

Registration starts at 5:00 p.m.

You can find more information by clicking here.

