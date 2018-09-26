Conference Play Poses Different Set of Challenges for NDSU

The top ranked bison are 3-0 heading into conference play
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State made it through the non-conference portion of their schedule unscathed. The top ranked Bison are 3-0 heading into conference play, but with the start of Missouri Valley football action comes a new set of challenges.

The first obstacle will be taking down No. 3 South Dakota State. This will be the top-ranked Bison’s first time in 2018 playing another ranked opponent.

The green and gold aren’t getting tripped up over the numbers though because they know regardless of who they play in the conference, they’ll need to step it up now even more.

“It couldn’t matter what they’re ranked,” said senior Dan Marlette. “It’s the Missouri Valley. We firmly believe that the Missouri Valley is the best conference in the FCS, so anytime you go from non-conference to conference play it’s going to be tough regardless of who you play.”

“Conference play you gotta dominate,” said running back Bruce Anderson. “You can’t be stagnant throughout conference, so we keep telling them keep bringing you’re A game throughout each week.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 2:30 p.m.

