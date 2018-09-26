LIVE: Bison Preview Issue With Bison Illustrated

Find Out Why The Bison Are Humbled By The Hype

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about the 2018 NDSU Bison football season with the season preview. He talks about how the Bison are using senior leadership to gun for championship number seven.

He also talks about October’s issue, which will be given out to every fan attending the October 20th home game against Illinois St.

