LIVE: Bison Preview Issue With Bison Illustrated

Find Out Why The Bison Are Humbled By The Hype
Adam Ladwig,

 

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about the 2018 NDSU Bison football season with the season preview. He talks about how the Bison are using senior leadership to gun for championship number seven.

He also talks about October’s issue, which will be given out to every fan attending the October 20th home game against Illinois St.

You can find out more about Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines by clicking here.

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: ,

Related Post

LIVE: “Where Are They Now?” With Bison...
LIVE: Relive The NDSU Dynasty With Bison Illustrat...
LIVE: A Bison’s Journey To The NFL With Biso...
LIVE: Alumni Issue With Bison Illustrated

You Might Like

New allegations against Kavanaugh submitted to Senate committee

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A woman has come forward with new allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school. The allegations come from Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in…