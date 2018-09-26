New Art Exhibit Installed at Hector International Airport

The pieces are part of The Arts Partnership "ArtWORKS" program

FARGO, N.D. — When you’re waiting at the baggage claim at the airport, you might notice some new art on the walls.

Hector International Airport and the Arts Partnership are teaming up for a year–long initiative that puts art in public places.

Six pieces from local artists are on display including paintings, a photograph, and a digital pigment print.

The theme for this exhibit is “cows” to highlight the area’s rural community.

“I hope they realize in Fargo, North Dakota, you’ve got artists of a really high quality. I hope they find the humor in an entire show about cows. I hope they see we are an artistic community, and they’ll notice it the minute they get off the plane,” Dayna Del Val, president of The Arts Partnership, said.

Art for the exhibit will change out every four months. The next theme has yet to be decided.