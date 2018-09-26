United Blood Services Rebranded as Vitalant

The name change doesn't change any of its operations
Angela Shen,

United Blood Services is now called Vitalant, but that doesn’t change any of its services.

They say they wanted to bring the 100+ locations across the country under one name. Rebranding does not change any of its operations. Blood donated in the region will still be supplied to area hospitals.

Over the next year, all their buildings and buses will be rebranded. Their digital and online presence has already been changed to the new name.

“We wanted something that represented life and vitality and that’s what we tried to bring. It represents our donors, it represents the patients that receive the blood, so we are here to bring life to the area,” Matt Walstad, donor recruitment supervisor for the Dakotas, said.

Vitalant says they are always in need of more donors. One donation can save up to three lives.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

United Blood Services: We Need Your Help
Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts Take Back Tuesday
Concordia College Organizes Blood Drive for Las Ve...
United Blood Services Is Now Known As Vitalant

You Might Like

United Blood Services Rebranded as Vitalant

United Blood Services is now called Vitalant, but that doesn't change any of its services. They say they wanted to bring the 100+ locations across the country under one name. Rebranding does not change…