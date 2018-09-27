Bemidji Police: No Abduction Happened

UPDATE: Bemidji Police say after finding the Jeep and interviewing its owner and others, looked at surveillance video, they say it seems to indicate an abduction didn’t happen.

Authorities say a female who was in the area at the time wearing similar clothing has been identified and located.

Police say they are thankful for the juvenile who reported what he saw and there’s no danger to the public.

– The Bemidji Police Department confirms they are actively investigating a possible abduction.

Police say they responded to a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the area of 26th St. NW and Calihan Ave. There, authorities spoke with a juvenile witness who said he saw a black four-door Jeep approach a female walking down the street.

The witness said someone sitting in the rear passenger seat motioned for the woman, believed to be in her 20s, with brown hair, to come closer to the Jeep. When the woman got close enough the person sitting in the Jeep pulled the woman into the car. The car then left the area.

The Jeep has a 2013 BSU Fishing sticker and some “slotted covers” over the rear tail lights.

Police says they are actively investigating the case even though there have been no missing person reports filed yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.