Bennett Elementary Students Do Compassion-Based Activities With High School Leaders

There were games, presentations, and role-playing
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Kids at Bennett Elementary spent the day putting the Golden Rule to practice.

Fourth and fifth graders were led by Davies High School students as they did activities to practice team building and being kind. There were games, presentations, and role–playing on how to treat everyone nicely.

There was also a chance for kids to share their experiences, whether that be an apology or words of thanks.

“Every day— I mean we wear our shirts ‘kindness matters’— that they make sure they’re being respectful and kind to each other in the classroom, out of school, in the community. Our big kids, our high schoolers help mentor a lot with that too,” Amy Balluff, counselor at Bennett Elementary, said.

High school leaders were picked by their school counselors.

This is the third time the Day of Compassion has been held.

