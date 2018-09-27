Boys Soccer: Haldis Nets Pair of Goals in Davies’ Win Over Fargo South

Davies improves to 11-1-1 on the season
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. —Fargo Davies boys soccer hosted Fargo South for their senior night game, so it was only fitting that two seniors scored the trio of goals to lift Davies past the Bruins.

Defender Ethan Olson scored the first goal of the game on a free kick for the Eagles. Casey Haldis went on to net a pair of goals to give Davies the 3-0 victory.

Davies improves to 11-1-1 on the season and will face Fargo North on Saturday.

 

 

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Taylor Lubungo Drills Home HS Play of the Week
Girls Basketball: Spartans Obliterate Bruins in Ri...
Coach of the Week: Shanley Football’s Troy M...
Moorhead, Davies Win Regular-Season Finale

You Might Like

Mexican Soybean Buyers Visit North Dakota Farms

CASSELTON, N.D. -- Mexican soybean buyers visited farms in North Dakota.  The Soybean Council has hosted several groups from different countries over the past few weeks. "We're grateful they take the time to leave…