Boys Soccer: Haldis Nets Pair of Goals in Davies’ Win Over Fargo South

Davies improves to 11-1-1 on the season

FARGO, N.D. —Fargo Davies boys soccer hosted Fargo South for their senior night game, so it was only fitting that two seniors scored the trio of goals to lift Davies past the Bruins.

Defender Ethan Olson scored the first goal of the game on a free kick for the Eagles. Casey Haldis went on to net a pair of goals to give Davies the 3-0 victory.

will face Fargo North on Saturday.