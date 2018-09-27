Community Fighting North Dakota’s Leading Cause of Death at Annual Walk: Heart Disease

They are teaching people that it is 80% preventable by living a healthier lifestyle
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — The American Heart Association is celebrating its 20th Annual Heart Walk nationwide.

Hundreds planned to come out and walk tonight in Island Park in Fargo to raise funds and awareness to fight heart disease.

They are teaching people that it is 80% preventable by living a healthier lifestyle.

By eating better and getting more physical activity into our daily routine, you can help decrease your risk.

“It is the number one killer of North Dakotans and we loose about 2,000 people a year to heart disease in North Dakota. It affects people of all ages. I mean congenital heart defects are the number one birth defect so we see it in teeny tiny little babies all the way up, all ages.”

If you’d like to donate to the American Heart Association and their walk, visit our website.

Categories: Business, Community, Health, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Tap Into Youth with the YMCA and Fargo Brewing Com...
Mental Awareness Fair Lets NDSU Students Know They...
Plane Crash Near Thief River Falls Kills Three Peo...
Fargo’s First Go Red for Women Luncheon

You Might Like

Mexican Soybean Buyers Visit North Dakota Farms

CASSELTON, N.D. -- Mexican soybean buyers visited farms in North Dakota.  The Soybean Council has hosted several groups from different countries over the past few weeks. "We're grateful they take the time to leave…