Fargo Man Reaches Plea Deal In Fatal Fight At His Apartment

Daniel Habiger appears in Cass County Court on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man at his apartment.

29-year-old David Habiger also pleaded guilty to terrorizing.

It was March when Habiger called 911 from a convenience store to let officers know he had been involved in a drunken fight with 32-year-old Jarryd Heis.

Police then found Heis’ body in the apartment.

Habiger underwent two mental evaluations to determine if he was fit for trial.

That November trial has now been canceled.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.