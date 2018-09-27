Former Turtle Mountain Chairman Indicted For Theft

Wayne Keplin is charged with theft of funds, attempted theft and conspiracy
TJ Nelson,

BELCOURT, N.D. — A federal grand jury has indicted Wayne Keplin, a former chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, for allegedly stealing money that belongs to the tribe.

Keplin is charged with theft of funds, attempted theft and conspiracy.

Court documents say he embezzled over $26,000 from the tribe and attempted to steal another $60,000.

Tribal officials say Keplin manipulated bids to have his construction company “illegitimately repaid.”

He was removed as tribal chairman last October and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court October 2.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

F5 Project Helps Felons Readjust To Society
Beltrami County Corrects Information on Inmate Dea...
West Fargo Driver Arrested for Gas Drive-Off, High...
Theft Charges Dropped Against Minot Nurse

You Might Like

High Speed Suspect Identified And Facing Charges

FARGO, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday after a high speed chase through the metro. 38-year-old Kellan Strutz is facing charges of possession of meth, paraphernalia possession and driving under suspension. He's expected to face additional charges in…