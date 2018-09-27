People Support Cass County Deputy Battling Leukemia

Deputy Shawn Getz has been unable to work for the Cass County Sheriff's Office since his diagnosis in January

WEST FARGO, N.D. — People are showing their support for a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy battling cancer.

Shawn Getz has been fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since January, and has been unable to work.

People attended a benefit honoring Getz that featured a dinner, silent auction, and raffle.

His fellow officers jumped at the chance to help Getz, who has served the county since 2002.

“Shawn’s done so well being a guardian and protecting those in this community, and now the exciting part is that now the community is saying, ‘Shawn, you’re in need and we’re coming to help you out.’ It gives us a very warm sense of accomplishment when we’re able to help Shawn out,” said Sgt. Tim Briggeman of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Deputies Association will match up to $2,000 of cash gifts received at tonight’s benefit.

For more information on how to help the Getz family, click here.