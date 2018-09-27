Stick’s Intensity Amping Up in Time for Dakota Marker Game

The Bison quarterback had four total touchdowns against Delaware

FARGO, N.D. — On Saturday, North Dakota State is playing the 15th installment of the Dakota Marker game.

The trophy commemorating the rivalry between NDSU and South Dakota State has been around since 2004, and it has spent the last two years in Brookings, S.D.

Last year, in an attempt to win the Marker back, the Bison turned the ball over five times.

Quarterback Easton Stick threw three interceptions and fumbled in what was one of the worst games of his college career.

Now, he’s coming off a fantastic game against Delaware, and Stick was really showing the intensity as the Bison started running away with things.

“The young quarterbacks were making fun of him because he, the past couple of games, hasn’t had any celebrations and we were trying to get some fire under him before the game,” backup quarterback Holden Hotchkiss said. “He showed it, and it was fun watching him play.”

Stick rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more against Delaware.

Saturday’s matchup against No. 3 SDSU is in the FargoDome at 2:30 p.m.