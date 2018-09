Fargo South Breaks in New Turf with 46-6 Win

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South’s football team had been waiting all season to play at home.

The Bruins were getting an upgrade with a brand new artificial turf and had been playing at the FargoDome in the meantime.

On Friday night, they broke in the surface with a win against Grand Forks Central, taking down the Knights 46-6.